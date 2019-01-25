AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Tottenham fans welcome Son Heung-min back following exit

Korea Republic suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals, but Tottenham Hotspur fans were elated with the result. 

What the result means is that the winger will return to Spurs earlier than expected, and at just the right time as far as they are concerned, considering their injury problems.

Fans weren’t shy to express exactly how they felt, with social media at its busy best.

The defeat means Son may well be a part of the Spurs side ahead of their next Premier League game against Watford.

Comments