AFC Asian Cup 2019: Tottenham fans welcome Son Heung-min back following exit

Korea Republic suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals, but Tottenham Hotspur fans were elated with the result.

What the result means is that the winger will return to Spurs earlier than expected, and at just the right time as far as they are concerned, considering their injury problems.

Fans weren’t shy to express exactly how they felt, with social media at its busy best.

Defeat for Sonny and South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. Commiserations. #AsianCup2019. pic.twitter.com/1U07JRibBI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 25, 2019

Gutted for him 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/Ls8Xf489jg — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) January 25, 2019

*Pretends to be sad * — Joe Fox (@_joe_fox_) January 25, 2019

What a shame we get Son back earlier than expected — Jack.A (@MiraculousMoura) January 25, 2019

Best news all Day 😁 pic.twitter.com/9FQfbOKwSV — Andrew (@Datey11) January 25, 2019

The defeat means Son may well be a part of the Spurs side ahead of their next Premier League game against Watford.