AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar maintain spotless record as they surge to the semifinals without conceding a single goal

Qatar beat Korea Republic 1-0 in the quarterfinals to book a semifinal berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and they did it in style!

Qatar beat powerhouses Korea Republic thanks to a 78th minute goal from Abdelaziz Hatim and progressed to the semifinals of the tournament, where they will face the winner of the match between hosts UAE and defending champions Australia.

However, it isn’t that Qatar have progressed into their first ever semifinals, but it’s the manner in which they’ve done it that truly impresses.

According to Opta, they have played 5 games so far in the tournament, scored 12 goals at an average of more than 2 a game, and conceded zero. Also, they’ve won every single match till now in regulation time.

They beat Lebanon by 2 goals to nil comfortably, battered a hapless North Korea 6-0 and wrapped the group stage fixtures up with another 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Qatar then bested both Iraq and South Korea by one goal in the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches respectively, without needing to ever play extra time or penalties.

Mightily impressive from a team not heralded as one of the favourites when the tournament began.