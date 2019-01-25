AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 0-1 Qatar, Player Ratings

Korea Republic were shockingly knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the quarterfinal stage as Qatar managed to overcome them by a single goal in the dying stages.

The goal came in the 79th minute and took everyone by surprise, highlighting just how quickly a game of football can change. Following this shocker, here are the player ratings:

Korea Republic

GK: S. Kim (7) Was caught out for the goal despite looking solid enough in previous instances.

DF: Y. Lee (8) Kept the right hand side ticking forward and was largely efficient at the back.

DF: M. Kim (7) Generally so dependable, picked up a yellow tonight and also gave a couple away.

DF: Y. Kim (8) Stood his ground for the most part, but unable to block for the goal.

DF: J. Kim (7) The left side was lacking at times, and didn’t show much potency.

MF: W. Yung (6) Brought in to keep things tight in midfield, but it didn’t happen. Booked as well.

MF: S. Ju (6) Was subbed off in this one for not quite having the requisite impact.

MF: H. Son (7) Wasn’t bad, but when Korea needed him to step up, he couldn’t provide the goods.

MF: I. Hwang (6) Came off just before the goal went in, and wasn’t impactful enough.

MF: C. Lee (7) Was also taken off for a lack of impetus, had some moments nonetheless.

FW: U. Hwang (7) Didn’t have the right service at times, and wasn’t lethal enough in front of goal.

Substitutes

D. Ji (6) Was brought on to liven things up, but hardly had the impact needed.

S. Lee (6) Same story here too, wasn’t enough there to get excited about.

J. Koo (6) Wasn’t as influential as hoped.

Qatar

GK: S. Al Sheeb (8) Did not have a whole lot to do in the game, but when called upon, did his job well.

DF: P. Correia (8) Kept the right side running and made vital tackles.

DF: B. Al Rawi (7) Got a yellow in this one, but had another solid outing.

DF: B. Khoukhi (8) The deeper role suited him, and he grew into the game.

DF: T. Salman (8) Kept things tight and had a good game overall.

DF: A. Al-Ali (8) The left flank proved useful for Qatar, and Ali did well.

MF: H. Al-Haidos (8) Was taken off, but not before showing some of his magic.

MF: S. Al Hajri (8) Made the ball his in midfield and tracked back well.

MF: A. Hatem (9) Scored the winner with a sweet strike but also picked up a yellow.

FW: A. Afif (8) Was alive to any threat going forward, but couldn’t score.

FW: A. Ali (7) Not the best game by his standards, but did alright in the end.

Substitutes

M. Alaaeldin (1) Came on for barely a few seconds.

K. Boudiaf (5) Brought in to tighten things up at the back.