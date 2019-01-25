Watch: A long range effort in the second half puts Qatar 1-0 up against Korea Republic

The match ebbed and flowed throughout, but lacked a goal. Abdelaziz Hatim duly obliged with a long range effort that crept into the Korea Republic net.

After decent build up play from Qatar, a ball that was switched from right to left found its way to Hatim’s feet outside the box.

Korea didn’t close him down quickly enough and he chanced a low shot into the bottom corner. The Korean defenders in front of the goalkeeper may have shielded the ball from his eyes until the last moment.

That shot, while firmly struck, should have been kept out.

As it stands though, Qatar 1 – Korea Republic 0. With about 12 regulation minutes away from a giant killing.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 0-1 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (78′)