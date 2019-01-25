AFC Asian Cup 2019: Abdulaziz scorcher sees Qatar eliminate Korea Republic

Qatar continue to impress at AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they beat Korea Republic 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Friday to advance into the last four.

Following a goalless first half at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abdulaziz Hatem emerged as the hero with a stunning 78th-minute strike to win it for Al-Annabi.

The result – which will now see Qatar take on either hosts United Arab Emirates or defending champions Australia in the semi-finals – continues their impressive run at Asian Cup 2019, where they have thus far won five consecutive games while scoring 12 goals and conceding none.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 0-1 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (78′)

Nonetheless, for most parts of Friday’s encounter, it was the South Koreans – boasting Tottenham star Son Heung-min in the side – that looked the likelier to progress.

In a first half that was bereft of many clear opportunities, Korea Republic had the best chance when Hwang In-beom pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box and tried to bend one into the top corner that sailed just high and wide.

But things really came to life after the break with Hwang Ui-jo forcing Saad Al-Sheeb into a smart save just three minutes in the second 45, having done well to latch onto a 60-yard clearance and make his way to a shooting position.

Lee Chung-yong was next to threaten the Qatar goal when the ball fell to him at the back post but – having probably not expected Hwang to miss a header in front of him – could only sky his shot from two yards out.

77' Post! Korea Republic are awarded a freekick right on the edge of the area and Kim Jin-su strikes the post! That was the closest either team has come to a goal on the night and the player knows it. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvQAT pic.twitter.com/Xvc8gPq6i1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

Then, in the 77th minute, the Taegeuk Warriors came excruciatingly close to breaking the deadlock when Kim Jin-su’s delicate 20-yard freekick clipped the outside of the post with Saad beaten.

Barely a minute later, Qatar finally went ahead following a moment of inspiration from Abdulaziz, who received possession 30 yards out from goal, decided to let fly on his left foot and produced a fantastic laser-guided effort into the bottom corner.

Immediately from the restart, Korea Republic looked to have levelled the scores when Lee Yong’s deflected cross was expertly guided home by Hwang, only for the strike to be correctly ruled out for offside.

80′ GOOO…Offside! Korea Republic strike back straight from kick-off as Hwang Ui-jo bundles the ball in. However, he is ruled offside! VAR is called in and the ref’s decision stands! It remains 1-0 to Qatar. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KORvQAT pic.twitter.com/tLaZyNt226 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

And, as the game entered its dying stages, the Taegeuk Warriors went all out in search of an equaliser but Qatar held firm to secure their place in the semis.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Ju Se-jong (Ji Dong-won 82’), Jung Woo-young, Son Heung-min, Hwang In-beom (Koo Ja-cheol 74’), Lee Chung-yong (Lee Seung-woo 84’), Hwang Ui-jo.

QATAR: Saad Al-Sheeb, Ro-Ro, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman, Abdulkarim Al-Ali, Salem Al-Hajri, Hassan Al-Haydos (Karim Boudiaf 90’), Abdulaziz Hatem, Almoez Ali (Ahmed Alaaledin 90+5’), Akram Afif.