AFC Asian Cup 2019: Eligibility of Qatar’s young stars under the scanner

One of AFC Asian Cup 2019′ best performing teams, Qatar find them in a spot of bother as they prepare to face Korea Republic in the quarterfinal at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, some of the Qatari players might not even be eligible to play for them. Remarkably, two of their most important players in the tournament, 22-year-old forward Almoez Ali and 21-year-old defender Bassam Al-Rawi are part of the list as well.

I’m hearing that there are question marks over the eligibility of several Qatari players, including Almoez Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi. Both were born outside the nation and fail to meet the five-year residency requirements (as they are not 23 years old as required by FIFA rules). — Scott McIntyre (@mcintinhos) January 23, 2019

Both the youngsters weren’t born in Qatar and do not meet the five-year residency requirement too. While the forward was born in Sudan, the defender was born in Iraq.

According to further updates from journalist Scott McIntyre, AFC stated that the players are registered under Article 7 of FIFA regulations. Under Article 7, a player is to eligible to play for the country if one of his parents or grandparents were born there.

Update on Qatar situation: AFC spokesman has confirmed that Almoez & Bassam were registered on the basis of documents which complied w/ Article 7 of FIFA regulations. So, in order to be eligible, the documents must demonstrate that both have a parent or grandparent born in Qatar. — Scott McIntyre (@mcintinhos) January 25, 2019

These are the relevant FIFA regs over eligibility. Despite curious statements publicly from the players involved about their background, it will be interesting to see definitive, authentic, family links to the nation. pic.twitter.com/4Z4yIxlNB7 — Scott McIntyre (@mcintinhos) January 23, 2019

When further quizzed, AFC refused to reveal further details and asked the journalist to contact Qatar FA.

Further update on Qatar players Almoez Ali & Bassam Al-Rawi: AFC refuses to tell me whether the players qualify by clause 7b or 7c (which means they must demonstrate that at least one parent or grandparent was born in Qatar), and tell me to contact Qatar FA. — Scott McIntyre (@mcintinhos) January 25, 2019

While Almoez Ali is the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals, Bassam Al-Rawi scored the winning goal Qatar’s round of 16 encounter against Iraq.