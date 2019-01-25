AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Eligibility of Qatar’s young stars under the scanner

Qatar

One of AFC Asian Cup 2019′ best performing teams, Qatar find them in a spot of bother as they prepare to face Korea Republic in the quarterfinal at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, some of the Qatari players might not even be eligible to play for them. Remarkably, two of their most important players in the tournament, 22-year-old forward Almoez Ali and 21-year-old defender Bassam Al-Rawi are part of the list as well.

Both the youngsters weren’t born in Qatar and do not meet the five-year residency requirement too. While the forward was born in Sudan, the defender was born in Iraq.

According to further updates from journalist Scott McIntyre, AFC stated that the players are registered under Article 7 of FIFA regulations. Under Article 7, a player is to eligible to play for the country if one of his parents or grandparents were born there.

When further quizzed, AFC refused to reveal further details and asked the journalist to contact Qatar FA.

While Almoez Ali is the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals, Bassam Al-Rawi scored the winning goal Qatar’s round of 16 encounter against Iraq.

Comments