LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – UAE vs Australia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinal between United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Two of the four semifinalists were decided in yesterday’s round of matches as Japan got the better of Vietnam by a solitary goal while IR Iran registered a resounding 3-0 victory over China PR.

In today’s set of matches, Korea Republic face Qatar in the third quarterfinal of the tournament while the hosts United Arab Emirates play defending champions Austalia after that.

After having lost their first match against Jordan, the Socceroos went on to win their next three encounters to book a spot for themselves in the last eight of the tournament. UAE, on the other hand, have drawn two and won two of their four matches.

Follow the action LIVE with us as we bring you all the updates from the UAE vs Australia encounter as it happens!