LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Korea Republic vs Qatar

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinal between the Korea Republic and Qatar.

Two of the four semifinalists were decided in yesterday’s round of matches as Japan got the better of Vietnam by a solitary goal while IR Iran registered a resounding 3-0 victory over China PR.

In today’s set of matches, Korea Republic face Qatar in the third quarterfinal of the tournament while the hosts United Arab Emirates play defending champions Austalia after that.

Both the sides, South Korea and Qatar, have won all of their matches at the AFC Asian Cup so far and one of them will have to suffer their first loss of the tournament which would also be their last. While the former defeated Bahrain in the round of 16, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts got the better of Iraq.

Follow all the action LIVE here as both the sides try to continue their winning streak.