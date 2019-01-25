AFC Asian Cup 2019: To be called favourites is ill-fitting for Iran – Head coach Carlos Queiroz

IR Iran recorded a statement win over China PR to enter the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday, but their head coach Carlos Queiroz is adamant that Team Melli are still not the favourites to win the continental championship.

Iran defeated Marcello Lippi’s China 3-0 in the quarterfinals to book a semifinal clash against Japan at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday. But Queiroz was quick to play down Iran’s chances of winning the Asian Cup this year after a gap of 43 years.

“Our dream has always been to be in the middle of the top teams in the final four, something which we have now done and are very happy about,” said Queiroz who had earlier kicked up a storm back home after saying Iran’s objective was to reach the semifinals in the build up to the tournament.

“However, there are only three favourites to win this competition and they are Japan, Korea Republic and Australia. For us to be labelled favourites is not correct, it is an ill-fitting tag,” the Portuguese tactician claimed adding that his players will have to improve when they come up against the real contenders for the title in the semifinal and hopefully the final.

“In front of us we have just another game. Of course, the game has added significance in terms of enthusiasm and excitement, but when the whistle goes you simply have to play,” the former Real Madrid manager said. “This is especially true as now we know the big sharks will come for us – the favourites of Asian football – Japan and Korea Republic are coming for us, so we need to do more,” he said.

“I always say to my team that after a match the Iranian shirt must always be in a higher place. What we did against China will not work [in the match against Japan], so we need to ensure that we improve game after game,” he said during the news conference after the quarterfinal triumph.