AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of UAE vs Australia

The fourth and final quarterfinal fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday will witness defending champions Australia take on the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Despite progressing to the quarterfinals, Australia haven’t played in a manner so far to back up the notion that they are defending champions. And coming up against UAE – who will be cheered on by home support – the need to ensure that they click into gear in the business end of the tournament.

UAE on the other hand, need to express themselves freely without being bogged down by the weight of expectations or a desire for revenge, after bowing out of the competition in the semifinals four years ago, at the hands of Australia.

Heading into the heavyweight contest, let’s have a look at some of the key stats and facts surrounding this fixture.

1) A semifinal jinx

The hosts of two of the last three Asian Cup tournaments haven’t appeared in the semifinals – with Australia in 2015 being the exception as they went on to win it eventually.

However, none of the ASEAN countries in 2007 or Qatar in 2011 managed to mark the tournament taking place on their soil with an appearance in the semifinals.

2) Holders Australia try to right a wrong

‘We’ve totally dominated every opposition’ – Australia coach Arnold

Somehow, reigning champions don’t seem to do well in the following edition of the tournament of late, with both Iraq in 2011 and Japan in 2015 stumbling at the quarterfinal stage.

It was last over a decade ago, in 2007, when Japan made it past the quarterfinal stages after being champions 4 years prior to that. With victory over Syria, holders Australia can buck that trend and book a spot in the semifinals this time around.

3) An exciting game beckons

The game between Australia – who are an industrious attacking side on their day – and the UAE, promises to be a high scoring affair – if only due to the host nation’s propensity to both score and concede freely.

They head into this match having both scored and conceded in four of their last five Asian Cup games, with the lone exception coming in their 2-0 win over India. Even in that match, they were extremely lucky not to concede as their opponents had the better chances in the game.

4) Australia need to sort out their attack

Despite being defending champions, Australia have fired blanks in two out of their four Asian Cup games so far – which is an unsightly statistic considering that that’s how many games they’ve failed to score in in 16 of their previous matches in the competition.

Jamie Maclaren, their first choice forward, needs to start firing, especially with influential playmaker Tom Rogic missing the game due to suspension. But a return to fitness for Mathew Leckie will be some good news for head coach Graham Arnold.

5) UAE have Ali Mabkhout

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic – Ali Mabkhout (64′)

Within UAE’s ranks is Ali Mabkhout, and the attacker brings with him a wealth of experience and a history of efficiency. His record of 8 goals in Asian Cup tournaments is comparable with the best of them – only Iran’s legendary Ali Daei (14), Korea Republic’s Lee Dong-gook (10) and Japan’s Naohiro Takahara (9) have more goal than him.

If Australia are to progress, they’ll either have to outdo Iran in a gunfight or keep Mabkhout quiet.

(Facts via OPTA)