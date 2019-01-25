AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: UAE vs Australia

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face defending champions Australia in the fourth and final quarterfinal fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Friday.

Australia needed penalty shootouts to overcome Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 tie after the score remained goalless at the end of extra-time and the Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will be hoping his team will move through the gears as they face the hosts.

UAE, meanwhile, are in the quarterfinals after defeating Kyrgyz Republic 3-2 in a last 16 tie which also went into the extra-time. The Emiratis will be looking to make back-to-back appearance in the semifinals of the Asian Cup after losing to the Socceroos in the semifinals last time around.

So, how will the two teams line up in a repeat of the 2015 semifinal? We try to figure out.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa

Defenders: Alhasan Saleh, Ismail Ahmed, Fares Juma, Bandar Al-Ahbabi

Midfielders: Ali, Salmeen, Amer Abdulrahman, Ismail Matar, Khalfan Mubarak, Ismail Al-Hammadi

Forward: Ali Mabkhout

AUSTRALIA (4-3-2-1)

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luong, Mark Milligan

Forwards: Chris Ikonomidis, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie

