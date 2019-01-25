AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Korea Republic vs Qatar

The third quarterfinal fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday will see, arguably, two of the best teams in the tournament go head to head.

Korea Republic have cantered through to the quarterfinals in the tournament where they face their first real test and fellow favourites to win the competition in Qatar.

Unfortunately for both these fan friendly teams, only one will progress after tonight’s heavyweight clash.

In the lead up to the encounter, here are some key facts surrounding the teams and the match that you should read.

1) Consistent Korea Republic

Highlights – Korea Republic vs Bahrain

Korea Republic will be looking to play in their fourth successive Asian Cup semifinals with a victory over Qatar tonight – a statistic very much in keeping with the dominant standing of the team in Asia. South Korea are one of the very best teams in the continent and they have played like it.

The three other sides that have achieved this feat are Iran, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

2) Qatar looking to create history

Highlights – Qatar vs Iraq

Historically, Qatar have never progressed to the semifinals in the AFC Asian Cup, bowing out both the times the reached the quarterfinal stage – once against China in 2000 and once against Japan eleven years later.

If they beat South Korea, history is there for the making.

3) Turned a corner – and how!

After just maintaining 5 clean sheets out of a possible 32 in their first 9 Asian Cup tournaments, the Korea Republic football team turned a massive corner and has racked up 19 games without defeat in their last 20 – with their only loss coming in the 2015 finals against eventual Champions Australia.

4) The form team

Qatar have emerged as surprise favourite to go all the way in the Asian Cup tournament after preserving their spotless defensive record in the 4 games so far. Not only have they not conceded any goals, they’ve also score a hatful, with Akram Hassan Afif’s creativity and Almoez Ali’s poacher instincts shining in attack.

5) A touch of class

No goals, no problem – Korea boss backs Son

That Son Heung-min is the best player in Asia is a widely touted notion – and it’s because of statistics like this. Having played just two games in the tournament after arriving late from Tottenham to join up with the squad, Son has already created 10 scoring chances for his teammates.

Incidentally, the only man whose numbers in this aspect better that of Son is Qatar’s Akram Hassan Afif – who has created 13 chances.

If key facts and statistics are anything to go by, tonight’s match between the two nations promises to be an instant classic.