AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam played with patience – Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu

Japan edged past Southeast Asian champions Vietnam 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday and their coach Hajime Moriyasu is impressed by the way the Golden Dragons battled against the Samurai Blue.

Japan needed a penalty awarded after VAR review and converted by Ritsu Doan in the second half to register a 1-0 win in a tightly-contested affair at the Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

And Japan head coach Moriyasu praised the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions after the game. “It was good that my players did not concede any goals to Vietnam and also had many goal scoring opportunities but Vietnam played with patience,” said the former Japan international midfielder.

This content is restricted. This content is restricted.

“We have had to defend, as was the case against Saudi Arabia [in the Round of 16] and sometimes, we dominated but couldn’t find a way through. These experiences will be used to prepare the team for the semifinal,” Moriyasu said in the news conference after the match.

He added that playing such difficult matches against the likes of Vietnam will strengthen his players. “As a team, we earned another solid experience, and hopefully, it will be the same for the next match. As we have players with little international experience, it is important that they are exposed to tough matches like this on a big stage like the Asian Cup,” Moriyasu said.

“Playing tough matches and winning in the knockout stage boosts confidence and also leads to the development of the players and team.” Four-time champions Japan will now face three-time champions IR Iran in the semifinal to be held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.