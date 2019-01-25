AFC Asian Cup 2019: Marcello Lippi steps down as China manager after Iran defeat

The legendary Italian coach stepped down after failing to guide China past Iran to reach the semi finals in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Lippi’s charges weren’t outplayed by their opponents, but individual mistakes ended up costing them dear as star player Sardar Azmoun picked up a goal and an assist en route to a 3-0 victory to Iran.

The defeat saw Iran progress to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 while China were eliminated.

The former Juventus manager then stepped down from his position as China coach after deciding not to extend his contract that was anyway expiring at the end of the tournament.

He said,”This match ends my contract with China Team,” Lippi said. “For me, it has been such an honour to have coached the team of such an important country like China.

“I tried my best during the period and the team have improved and got better. I want to thank everyone for your support.

“Perhaps many had expected the eventual result against Iran. But for me it was a match beyond my expectation because we can’t make mistakes as such [to lose the game].

“Iran are a strong team and you can’t commit mistakes and gift them goals like this. It was all about lack of concentration. It may be a tough game but you can’t lose this way.