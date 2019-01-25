AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE vs Australia, live stream, quarter-finals, updates, when and where to watch

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will look to use their home field advantage as they take on the defending AFC Asian Cup Champions Australia in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Australia have looked far from convincing in the competition, while UAE have been solid and consistent enough. The two sides may be apart in terms of quality, but anything is possible in this one.

Ahead of the game, here is all you need to know:

When to watch

The quarter-finals between UAE and Australia will be played at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain on 25th January. It will kick off at 8:00 PM local time (12:00 AM HKT/SGT).

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

China-based fans can tune in to Star Sports 2 China, CCTV 5+ VIP or CCTV-5.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.