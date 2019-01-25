AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic vs Qatar, live stream, quarter-finals, updates, when and where to watch

Korea Republic take on Qatar in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament, with both teams desperate for a win.

While Qatar have looked promising in attack thus far, Korea Republic have been strong in defence, and also have the presence of Son Heung-min going forward.

Before this big game tonight, here is all you need to know:

When to watch

The quarter-finals between Korea Republic and Qatar will be played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 25th January. It will kick off at 5:00 PM local time (09:00 PM HKT/SGT).

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Japan-based fans can tune in to Al-Kass Sports Channel, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.