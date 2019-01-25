AFC Asian Cup 2019: Unfazed by home support – Australia coach Graham Arnold won’t let the home crowd dictate terms

Australia will play the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the home support for their opponents could go one of two ways.

Arnold emphasised that the home support can put pressure on the home side, and that his team will be unfazed by what is happening.

“A full stadium for the UAE can work two ways,” he said. “It can work to help or it can work the opposite way and put a lot of pressure on them because they’re the home nation. That has nothing to do with us. All we can do is prepare ourselves properly and get ourselves ready.”

The coach also revealed that he is taking time with his decision to name the starting eleven for the big clash.

“Normally I name the team the night – or the last training session – before, but for this one I decided not to. It’s really around the side of recovery. We only played three days ago and I want to see the fresh players training today and I want to see the mentality and the freshness and I’ll make the decision on the line-up tomorrow morning.”