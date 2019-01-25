AFC Asian Cup 2019: Not concerned about Son form – Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento does not care who scores goals

Korea Republic have made their way into the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but the form (or lack of) of Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min continues to be an issue.

But for coach Paulo Bento, none of that matters as long as the Taeguk Warriors manage to find the back of the net.

“I am not concerned that Son hasn’t scored, it isn’t mandatory that he scores for the national team,” said Bento.

“For us, what is most important is that we score in every game in this competition. I think we should have scored more goals as we created a lot of situations in almost all the games we played.

“It is not important who scores, what is most important is that we create opportunities and score.”

Korea Republic play Qatar next, and come across a side that has plenty of goals in them, making this an intriguing encounter to say the very least.