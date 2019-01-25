AFC Asian Cup 2019: Pressure more than welcome – Qatar coach Felix Sanchez ready for Korea Republic challenge

Qatar have been one of the most impressive sides at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, with attack being their most potent weapon. They take on Korea Republic next, and there is every chance that they may continue their good form.

But coach Felix Sanchez believes that despite there being pressure, his players are used to it, and are up for this monumental quarterfinal clash.

“The pressure of being in a quarter-final is more than welcome and I think they have to enjoy it, and work very hard to have the chance to have at least one more game,” he said.

“I want them to feel the pressure in the right way because it is a very important game, but they are absolutely used to these kinds of situations.”

“We know we are going to face a very tough game against what many people believe are one of the favourites for the tournament,” the coach continued.

Qatar have a few injury concerns, but head into the game against Korea Republic full of confidence nonetheless.