AFC Asian Cup 2019: No time to rest after Suzuki Cup – Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo laments back-to-back tournaments

Vietnam were knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the quarterfinals stage by Japan following a 1-0 defeat, and coach Park Hang-seo wasn’t too happy with the tournament scheduling soon after.

The Korean boss blamed the organization of the AFF Suzuki Cup less than a month before the Asian Cup as a major reason why his players were tired and did not have time to rest.

Suzuki Cup to blame for exit says Vietnam

“This competition for the Vietnam team was dramatic, and also there was some luck. I can’t say that we could have a better result because we didn’t have enough time to prepare or rest after the Suzuki Cup. For me this is a bit of a disappointment.”

When asked about who he felt would win the Asian Cup now that his team was out, it was a no-brainer for the South Korean.

“And your question for who is going to win the competition? I hope that my country South Korea will win it.”

Despite the exit, Vietnam fans continue to stick with their manager after a fairy tale run at the AFC Asian Cup.