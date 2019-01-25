AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-3 IR Iran, Player Ratings

IR Iran asserted their dominance over China PR with a resounding 3-0 victory in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals to book a last-four encounter with Japan.

Here’s how players from both the sides fared in the encounter.

CHINA PR

GK – Yan Junling (5): The Chinese goalkeeper had no answer to Iran’s attacks and he wasn’t helped by his defence too.

DF – Liu Yiming (3): The right-back was forced to defend for majority of the match and couldn’t offer much going forward too. He was directly at fault for the second goal Iran scored as well.

DF – Feng Xiaoting (3): A horrible night for the central defender who conceded a goal in his 28-minute stay on the crease and was taken off by Lippi after. He was directly at fault for the opener which Mehdi Taremi scored.

DF – Shi Ke (4): Probably the best Chinese defender of the lot on the night and still a below-par performance from him.

DF – Zhang Chengdong (4): The left-back was constantly threatened by Jahanbakhsh’s forward surges on the flank. Couldn’t offer much going forward.

MF – Hao Junmin (5): While he did provide some threat going forward, more so in the second half but an overall average performance from the Chinese number 11.

MF – Zheng Zhi (6): The skipper was supposed to lead the team by example but after a near goalline clearance early on in the match, he didn’t have much to offer.

MF – Wu Xi (2): Stayed on the pitch for 25 minutes and was taken off without having affected the game at any level.

MF – Liu Yang (5): Liu Yang played an active part in the encounter but his contributions were limited to winning fouls and corners for the side, which weren’t many, to be honest.

FW- Wu Lei (4): A lot was expected from Wu Lei in the tournament but he goes back home without making any contribution to the side’s fortunes and tonight was no different.

FW – Gao Lin (5): After being anonymous in the first half, the forward did start the second half sharply but a 10-minute spell was all he could come up with.

Substitutes

Zhao Xuri (5): Came on in the 25th minute, sent by Lippi to change the course of the match but was helpless against the mighty Iran side.

Xiao Zhi (6): Came on in the 28th minute but couldn’t do more than having a couple of shots at goal as Iran thrashed China.

Yu Dabao (5): The forward had a late chance to get one back for China in the second half but his shot went above the goal.

IR IRAN

GK – Alireza Beiranvand (7): The Iran goalkeeper was his usual calm self and made two important saves to keep China at bay. He’s possibly been the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

DF – Ramin Rezaeian (7): The right-back made a crucial encounter early on in the match and provided attacking threat too, something which his Chinese counterparts couldn’t.

DF – Morteza Pouraliganji (7): A complete performance from the centre-back who kept Chinese attackers from finding spaces in the Iran box.

DF – Mohammad Kanani (7): Just like his fellow central defender, he was his usual calm self and thwarted most of the Chinese attacks.

DF – Milad Mohammadi (7): While he was strong defensively, he popped up to play in crosses for his attackers to feed on as well.

MF – Omid Ebrahimi (7 ): The centre midfielder played his part in making sure Iran keep their shape and ensure they return with a clean sheet.

MF – Ehsan Haji Safi (8): Haji Safi was full of running and seemed omnipresent. A great performance from the midfielder.

MF – Alireza Jahanbakhsh (6): He did not perform at the level he would have liked to, and spurned a couple of opportunities too.

MF – Ashkan Dejagah (8): A skipper-like performance from the midfielder whose work rate was second to none. He won balls at will and returned home a happy captain.

MF – Mehdi Taremi (6): Though Taremi got a goal to his name, he had two to three more chances to increase Iran’s lead but his finishing let him down. Unfortunately, he picked up a yellow which would see him miss the semifinal against Japan.

FW – Sardar Azmoun (10): The forward did not put a foot wrong in the match and applied constant pressure on the Chinese backline. It was his never-give-up attitude which resulted in the first two goals for Iran. He was given a standing ovation upon being taken off by the whole stadium.

Substitutes

Saman Ghoddos (6): Came on for Jahanbakhsh in the 68th minute and was actively involved in Iran attacks, getting a couple of shots to his name as well.

Roozbeh Cheshmi (5): Came on in the 76th minute for the skipper and managed to do just enough as Iran ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Karim Ansarifard (7): Came on in the 86th minute and got on the scoresheet too, scoring Iran’s third goal in the injury time.