Watch: Sardar Azmoun benefits yet again from lax Chinese defending to make it 2-0 to Iran in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Sardar Azmoun was once again in the think of things as he he yet again did a Chinese defender for strength, but this time, he got the goal himself.

Azmoun had been heavily involved in Iran’s first goal, using his upper body strength to brush aside a Chinese defender and set up Mehdi Taremi.

This time around, he benefited himself as he held off the defender’s challenge, and rounded the keeper before slotting home himself to make it 2-0 to Iran in the 31st minute.

The referee checks VAR to suss out any potential fouls in the lead up to the goal – but is satisfied with what he sees.

Azmoun 2 – China 0, has been the story of the game so far.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-2 IR Iran – Sardar Azmoun (31′)