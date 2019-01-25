AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as IR Iran book semifinal berth with 3-0 win over China PR

Carlos Queiroz’s IR Iran put on an impressive display to overcome Marcello Lippi’s China PR 3-0 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and enter the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday.

Mehdi Taremi gave Queiroz’s side an early lead in the 18th minute before Sardar Azmoun doubled Team Melli’s advantage before the half time. Iran had things under control for the major share of the second half before Karim Ansarifard hit the final nail in China’s coffin in the dying embers of the game.

They will now face Japan in the first semifinal of the 17th Asian Cup on Monday as they look to break a 43-year-old trophy duck.

So, here are five talking points from the game as Iran displayed their credentials to lift the Asian Cup come February 1.

1) An exciting half of football, for a change!

6′ China have the first big chance here! Hao Junmin drives down the right flank and squares off one in for Wu Lei but Iran defence clears the danger.#CHNvIRN #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/9uqdU6v71c — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 24, 2019

It is fair to say we have seen some tightly-contested affairs in the Asian Cup off late, but Iran vs China was refreshingly one of the more exciting matches from the start. Both times did not hold back from the kick off and that led to a very open start to the game. China were the first team to threaten as Hao Junmin almost teed up Wu Lei with a cross in front of the goal in the fifth minute, but a last ditch interception from Ramin Rezaeian denied Team Dragon a clear goalscoring opportunity. Five minutes later, it was China captain Zheng Zhi who was called into action as he made a goal line clearance from Azmoun’s header.

2) China pay the price for defensive laxity!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-1 IR Iran – Mehdi Taremi (18′)

For all the attacking intention Iran were showing, the opener came in the end from a a defensive clearance hoofed forward in the 18th minute. Feng Xiaoting, the Chinese defender, seemed to have got the situation under control, but Iran forward Azmoun was quick as flash to get to the ball wide of the box and play in Mehdi Taremi who was lurking unmarked inside the box. Taremi made no mistake to slot the ball in and give Queiroz and his team a much-needed early advantage in the last eight fixture.

3) Azmoun in beast mode!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-2 IR Iran – Sardar Azmoun (31′)

After an uninspiring display where he wasted chance after chance, Iran’s young forward Azmoun was back to his very best against China. The 24-year-old was a thorn for the China defence during the 85 minutes he was on the field. After doing all the hard work behind Iran’s opening goal, Azmoun wrote his own name onto the scoresheet in the 31st minute. This time, the Rubin Kazan man battled centre-back Shi Ke and came out on top before rounding the keeper to find the leveller. Surely, Iran had one foot in the semifinals with barely half an hour on the clock!

4) China have to rebuild as Lippi leaves office

China’s veteran head coach Lippi had already announced that Asian Cup was going to be his last assignment with China. Whether he would end his managerial career altogether is yet unknown, but it was, regardless, been an underwhelming stint for the FIFA World Cup-winning coach at the helm of the Chinese national team. Lippi has been under plenty of scorn for preferring an ageing group of players with little opportunity for China’s future talents and the Asian Cup failure should signal a rebuild for Team Dragon who were the oldest team at the Asian Cup 2019.

5) Iran make a statement of intent with vintage display

This might just be the year Iran could end their long, long wait to win the Asian Cup title. They last did it in 1976 when they hosted the continental showpiece on their home soil. And with a commanding 3-0 win over one of the fellow title contenders China, Iran finally have made a statement of intent at the Asian Cup 2019. The future of long-time head coach Queiroz is up in the air with Colombia interested in acquiring his signature after his contract runs out at the end of the Asian Cup and there wouldn’t be a better way for the former Real Madrid manager to leave on a high than by winning Asia’s biggest football competition. Japan await in the semifinal, but if Iran can reproduce this kind of performance, they can definitely be on the podium to lift the prestigious trophy in Abu Dhabi in a week’s time.