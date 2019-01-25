Watch: China’s defensive mistake gifts Iran a 1-0 lead in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Sardar Azmoun chased down a lost cause, got the best of the Chinese defender and put it on a plate for Mehdi Taremi to side foot home as Iran capitalize on weak Chinese defending.

Azmoun refused to give up a long punted clearance from the Iranian box that the Chinese center back appeared to have covered, but managed to squeeze himself past him to get to the ball first.

Once he got into the box, he then squared it to Taremi, who was open and unmarked, to pass the ball home.

1-0 Iran in the 18th minute.

