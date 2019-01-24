Fans split down the middle as VAR decides the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals between Vietnam and Japan

It was VAR’s intervention that prevented Japan from going 1-0 up against Vietnam in the first half of the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals, and it was VAR’s intervention yet again that awarded Japan the penalty that sealed the match.

In the end, fans were split down the middle as Ritsu Doan’s 57th minute penalty was enough to allow Japan to shave through to the semifinals with a 1-0 victory against Vietnam.

Some felt VAR was used appropriately, some felt it wasn’t used under the right circumstances while others felt the game shouldn’t even have anything to do with VAR.

Here are some of the reactions:

Agree with @robcornthwaite on @FOXSportsAsia , the ref's no-penalty call was not "a clear and obvious error". The call could've gone either way, so VAR should not have been used. #AsianCup2019 #VIEvJPN — Alex Brotherton (@alex_brotherton) January 24, 2019

Took the #AsianCup2019 one game before a poor use of #VAR Why am I not surprised? #VIEvJPN https://t.co/xAMBc9hlcv — Steve Price (@kleaguefootball) January 24, 2019

FT | Vietnam 0-1 Japan

A tale of two VAR decisions, with Japan on the end of both. Ultimately a penalty for Ritsu Doan wins the match. Vietnam played a strong match, but Japan defended better in the 2nd half to keep them at bay until a late flurry. #AsianCup2019 #Daihyo #VIEvJPN — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) January 24, 2019

you live by the VAR, you die by the VAR. #VIEvJPN — Ahmed Yussuf (@ahmedyussuf10) January 24, 2019

What the VAR Gods give they then take away. #VIEvJPN — James Moore (@mrjamesmoore) January 24, 2019

That is not a penalty in a million years. VAR, like any system, is only as good as the idiot using it. Astonishing incompetence. #VIEvJPN #AsianCup2019 @JohnDykesFC — Roy Allen (@Roy_Allen) January 24, 2019

The VAR taketh away, the VAR giveth #VIEvJPN — Aussie Groundhopper (@OzGroundHop) January 24, 2019

Is that really worth going to VAR for? God, I hate this shit. #VIEvJPN — Ben Williams (@BenitoWill) January 24, 2019

So confused as to what just happened in the Asian cup. They played a few minutes then went back to a couple plays ago. Did VAR then awarded a penalty? Surely that’s unfair and can’t be done? #AsianCup — Shauna (@_Shawsc) January 24, 2019

Oh cool, VAR incident only took about 4 minutes. 🙃 #VIEvJPN #AsianCup — andrew (@melatonii) January 24, 2019

#VAR is back to being crap for football 30 mins after helping it. Just play on #AsianCup — Legends of Sport (@Legendsofsport8) January 24, 2019

#AFC confirms to have the worst refereeing ever, even with VAR…ho can you disallow a goal like that? LOL pathetic AFC #AFCAsianCup2019 #AsianCup — Il saggio Ming-yon (@Mingyonissimo) January 24, 2019