AFC Asian Cup |

Fans split down the middle as VAR decides the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals between Vietnam and Japan

It was VAR’s intervention that prevented Japan from going 1-0 up against Vietnam in the first half of the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals, and it was VAR’s intervention yet again that awarded Japan the penalty that sealed the match.

In the end, fans were split down the middle as Ritsu Doan’s 57th minute penalty was enough to allow Japan to shave through to the semifinals with a 1-0 victory against Vietnam.

Some felt VAR was used appropriately, some felt it wasn’t used under the right circumstances while others felt the game shouldn’t even have anything to do with VAR.

Here are some of the reactions:

