AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-1 Japan, Player Ratings

After a fairy tale run to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, Vietnam were finally knocked out of the tournament by Japan – but not without controversy.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) stole the headlines in this game, and broke Vietnamese hearts as a penalty was awarded to Japan in the second half. Regardless, here are the player ratings from this game:

Vietnam

GK: V. Dang (8) A few brilliant saves from the keeper kept Vietnam in the game. But couldn’t save the penalty.

DF: Trong Hoang (7) Came off in the second half, but had a decent outing in the first period.

DF: D.M. Do (7) Had a good game overall with vital blocks and stops. Will be disappointed with the goal.

DF: T. Bui (6) Didn’t have the greatest outing tonight, especially with the penalty decision. Also picked up a yellow.

DF: V.H. Doan (6) Picked up a yellow and wasn’t as efficient on the flanks.

DF: N. Que (7) Performed admirably when most Japanese attacks occurred, but couldn’t hold on.

MF: Quang Hai (7) Has had better games. Apart from a couple of drives forward, not much of note.

MF: H.D. Do (7) Largely inefficient in attack. Could have done more for the forward players.

MF: Huy Hung (7) Was subbed off in this one. More defensive minded than forward thinking.

MF: P. Van Duc (7) Was surprisingly leading the line at times, but didn’t have much support.

FW: Cong Phuong (8) Was a lone figure up front for the most part and still did pretty well.

Substitutes

V. Nguyen (6) Was brought in to keep things tight, but a goal changed the equation.

L. Truong (6) Not too much of note in attack and came on late.

H. Nguyen Phong (5) Didn’t have the requisite impact.

Japan

GK: S. Gonda (9) When called upon, stayed focused and made some terrific saves.

DF: H. Sakai (8) Kept the right side compact and attacked at times.

DF: T. Tomiyasu (8) Was rock solid as usual apart from a couple of minor errors.

DF: M. Yoshida (9) Marshalled the back like a leader and even scored a goal that was disallowed.

DF: Y. Nagatomo (8) Dependable as usual, made the left side his own.

MF: G. Shibasaki (8) Controlled possession in the center, and passed at will.

MF: W. Endo (8) Made a couple of brilliant passes in the game, but would have wanted more forward.

MF: G. Haraguchi (7) Was taken off, but had a decent game overall.

MF: R. Doan (9) The leading light for Japan with a goal and some chances.

FW: M. Takumi (7) Had chances to score, but couldn’t convert and was subbed.

FW: K. Kitagawa (7) Filled in well for Muto, but would have liked a goal.

Substitutes

T. Inui (6) Came on late and had minimal impact.

Y. Osako (7) Was a live wire after coming on, had decent chances.

T. Shiotani (6) Largely a spectator, had a couple of moments.