AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam dream ends as Japan benefit from VAR

Japan did not take long to benefit from the introduction of VAR at AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they capitalised on a belated penalty decision to beat Vietnam 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The only goal of the game at the Al Maktoum Stadium arrived in the 57th minute, when Ritsu Doan made no mistake in converting from the spot when the Samurai Blue were awarded a penalty after initially having their appeals turned down, courtesy of the the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) that was only introduced at this stage of the tournament.

Highlights – Vietnam vs Japan

With the victory, Japan are the first team through to the semi-finals and will next meet either Iran or China PR, who face off against one another in Thursday’s other last-eight tie.

But, while the Japanese ultimately benefitted from VAR, they initially had it to blame for not breaking the deadlock earlier after a bright start saw them put the ball into the back of the net in the 24th minute.

A Gaku Shibasaki corner was bundled home by Maya Yoshida but, having been alerted to take a second look, referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed disallowed the strike – apparently for handball against the Southampton centre-back.

Just four minutes later, the Samurai Blue threatened from another set-piece situation at, this time, Takehiro Tomiyasu threatened after being left unmarked inside the area but saw his free header expertly saved by Dang Van Lam.

Despite being underdogs for the tie, the Vietnamese showed plenty of determination in pushing forward and Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had to be alert to deny Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Quang Hai in quick succession shortly before halftime.

Right on the stroke of halftime, it was Van Lam’s turn to be called into action when he produced a brilliant one-handed save to keep out a fierce effort by Takumi Minamino, before producing a smart stop down low after Wataru Endo curled a shot from the edge of the box that seemed destined for the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, ten minutes into the second half, VAR came to the fore in its tournament debut when Bui Tien Dung’s challenge on Doan inside the area initially went unpunished but was eventually brought to Mohammed Abdulla’s attention, with the Emirati official eventually pointing to the spot after adjudging that the tackle had been illegal upon review.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Referee awards Japan penalty against Vietnam after consulting VAR

It was Doan who stepped up to the spot and made no mistake in firing into the bottom corner, despite Van Lam guessing the right way and coming close to keeping it out.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-1 Japan – Ritsu Doan (57′)

Buoyed at taking the lead, Japan had further chances to add to their tally but Van Lam was in excellent form, parrying Genki Haraguchi’s cross-shot away from the bottom corner, before saving from Takumi Minamino in a one-on-one situation after the Vietnam defence had been caught napping.

Nonetheless, the Vietnamese just found themselves with too big a hurdle to overcome against one of the tournament favourites, as they bowed out following a brave charge while the Japanese marched on into the last four.

VIETNAM: Dang Van Lam, Nguyen Trong Hoang (Nguyen Phong Hong Duy 63’), Do Duy Manh, Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Doan Van Hau, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Huy Hung (Nguyen Van Toan 54’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Phan Van Duc (Luong Xuan Truong 75’), Nguyen Cong Phuong.

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan, Takumi Minamino (Tsukasa Shiotani 89’), Genki Haraguchi (Takashi Inui 78’), Koya Kitagawa (Yuya Osako 72’).