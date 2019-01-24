AFC Asian Cup |

Fans shower their love as gritty Vietnam fall short against Japan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals

Despite their best efforts to draw level, a VAR assisted penalty for Japan was enough to see Vietnam knocked out in the quarterfinal stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Japan had one goal ruled out – and rightly so – in the first half after captain Maya Yoshida headed a ball onto his own arm before it found its way into the net.

But in the second half, VAR turned ally to the Asian powerhouses as a foul on Ritsu Doan – which was initially disregarded by the referee – was then awarded a penalty upon review.

Doan stepped up to score the goal which would prove to be enough to see the Blue Samurais through to the semi finals and force the Golden Dragons out of the competition.

However, after being the only Southeast Asian team to make it to the quarterfinals, fans of Vietnam and even ASEAN as a whole, had nothing but love and pride for the team’s fantastic campaign.

Here are some of them:

