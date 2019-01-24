Watch: VAR comes to Japan’s aid this time as they win a penalty and go 1-0 up against Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

After being deprived of their first goal through a VAR decision, Japan get the technology working in their favour when winger Ritsu Doan was adjudged to have been brought down in the box.

Doan was brought down by Bùi Tien Dung inside the box but the referee initially waved play on – but on referral to the VAR, he reversed his decision when replays made it clear that the Vietnamese player had trod on the winger’s foot.

Doan then stepped up to take the penalty he had won, and just about managed to get the ball underneath a diving Dang Van Lâm’s hand.

1-0 to Japan in the 57th minute, and you can’t say they haven’t deserved the lead.

