Watch: Japan have a goal disallowed to keep the scores 0-0 against Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Japanese captain Maya Yoshida leapt in to head home a corner that the Vietnam ‘keeper couldn’t keep out – but the VAR came to the Golden Dragons’ rescue.

Yoshida was deemed to have headed the ball onto his own hand before it found its way into the net, and Vietnam are allowed the greatest of escapes in the 28th minute.

That goal, had it stood, would have come against the run of play as Vietnam were the ones building up the nice patterns of play and threatening to break the deadlock for the most part.

Japan threatening from set pieces yet again, after they scored in their previous match through one.

