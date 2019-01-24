Best Footballer in Asia 2018 nominees starring at AFC Asian Cup 2019

There were 35 players who received votes in the 2018 Best Footballer in Asia award from the jurors based all over Asia. A number of those players have been active at the 2019 Asian Cup so far.

Some of those that made the list such as Baghdad Bounedjah in fifth, Marcus Berg in 19th and Andres Iniesta down in 33rd are obviously not in action in the United Arab Emirates as they hail from Algeria, Sweden and Spain respectively. Fans will have to wait until the domestic seasons start once again.

Others have not made it simply because they have retired from international action such as runner-up Makoto Hasebe, have not been selected such as South Korean goalkeeper Kwon Sun-tae or made themselves unavailable for selection such as Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. Injuries have ruled the likes of Aaron Mooy of Australia out and limited the appearances of Saudi star Salman Al Faraj.

Of course the winner of the prize is South Korea’s Son Heung-min but so important is the attacker for Tottenham Hotspur that he missed the first two games. That has left others to steal the spotlight in the UAE. Third-placed Alireza Beiranvand has been looking good between the sticks for Iran and his penalty save against Oman in the opening minutes of their second round clash helped Team Melli move into the last eight. Another goalkeeper on the list is Mat Ryan and the Australian showed his class as the Socceroos squeezed past Uzbekistan into the last eight.

Wu Lei ended in sixth and has really caught the eye. The Shanghai SIPG winger showed the form that ended with him ending the Chinese Super League season as top scorer. His two goals against the Philippines were simply world-class and would grace any tournament in the world.

Down in 11th, Yuya Osaka also scored twice for Japan against Turkmenistan with Mat Ryan, just two places down, performing well between the sticks for Australia but his playing time since has been limited, showing the depth of squad that Japan possess.

A special mention must surely be made for Sunil Chhetri who ended up placed in 21st in our poll. The Indian legend scored twice in the team’s opening game. Not only did that brace send the Blue Tigers to a 4-1 win over Thailand in Abu Dhabi, a first victory at the competition for 55 years but there was more. It moved him on from 65 to 67 international goals. This means that he has overtaken Lionel Messi as the second highest active international goalscorer in the world. Now there is only Cristiano Ronaldo to catch!

Central Asia have Valery Kichin down in 24th. Kyrgyzstan were the best of the new boys and the captain helped drive them into the second round and a 3-2 loss to host UAE. And all the way down in 33, is Turkmenistan star Altymrat Annadurdyyev scored against Oman to give the team a hope of the second round.

South Korea’s Hwang Ui-jo (18) has already shot himself onto the scoresheet with two goals in the group stage and he was the spearhead while Son was absent. Would he continue to score while Son Heung-min needs time to adapt.) while Nguyen Quang Hai (15) of Vietnam has been trying his utmost to help the Golden Stars into the second round, helping them into the last eight. A test against Japan should so how good he really is.

Another Southeast Asian star is Chanathip Songkrasin (24), complete with bleach blonde hair. The Thai star announced his arrival on the Asian stage with the only goal of the game against Bahrain while Sardar Azmoun (28) has also been busy helping Iran into the last eight. Abdelkarim Hassan was in tenth place and has been one of a number of Qatari internationals to catch the eye in the United Arab Emirates

And then there is the number one player on the list, the man who won the prize for the second year running and the third in total. Son Heung-min was the winner by some distance thanks to his exploits for club –Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League –and country, South Korea in the World Cup and the Asian Games.

The forward has been in red-hot form of late in England and he will be sorely missed by fans in North London. His arrival in the United Arab Emirates has, however, added extra interest in the tournament. He is by far the biggest star in the tournament and there is excitement especially after a lively performance against China.

After a busy few weeks in England, Son now has his chance to show Asia why he was voted as the Best Footballer in Asia in 2018. If he can continue the hot streak he is on then not only do Korea have a great chance of a first Asian Cup since 1960 but he will be hard to beat for the 2019 prize.