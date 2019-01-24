LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – China PR vs IR Iran

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinal between China PR and IR Iran.

And then there were Eight!

We are down to the final eight of the AFC Asian Cup, with the quarterfinal rounds beginning from today, January 24. And a tussle between East Asia and West Asia beckons, in the form of China vs Iran.

Marcelo Lippi led China showed some good signs early on in the competition after they beat Kyrgyz Republic and Philippines in their opening two matches. However, a defeat to Korea Republic in their final match meant they finish second and set up a tie against Thailand, who they beat after coming from a goal down.

Iran, on the other hand, have been one of the best sides in the competition so far, winning three of their four matches, while conceding zero goals.

And now, the two Asian heavyweights go up against each other with a semifinal spot on the line. You can follow the match LIVE here: