AFC Asian Cup 2019 player signs with club in top European league

Australia’s young left back Alex Gersbach has signed with Eredivisie club NAC Breda, according to an official release from the club.

Gersbach, 21, is currently playing for Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament, and will take on hosts UAE in the quarterfinals match tomorrow.

According to the release from the Dutch club, which currently sits 17th in Eredivisie, Gersbach will join from Nowegian club FK Rosenberg on a 2 and a half year contract. He will fly to Netherlands to link up with his new teammates immediately after Australia’s Asian Cup campaign is over.

The player himself, who has made 6 appearances for his national team, had this to say about his transfer.

“It took a while until it could be made final, but I’m glad it’s finished now. NAC seems to me a very lively club where you experience a lot. I have heard many good stories about the club.

“For me it is now time to close the Asia Cup and then travel to Breda as quickly as possible to get to know everyone.”