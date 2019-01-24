AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sirisak Yodyardthai expresses interest in continuing as Thailand head coach

According to reports, Thailand’s interim national team coach Sirisak Yodyardthai, who guided the War Elephants to the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, has expressed his interest to take up the role on a permanent basis.

Both Sirisak and assistant coach Choketawee Promrut have said that they are ready to work for the national team on a permanent basis after taking over from Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after Thailand’s 4-1 defeat to India in their Asian Cup opener.

According to Bangkok Post, the duo who attended a Football Association of Thailand (FAT) meeting chaired by FAT president Somyot Poompanmoung discussing various national team squad are yet to be intimated about their futures.

“A new contract for us didn’t come up for discussion and there will be a separate meeting soon to deal with the matter,” Sirisak told the Bangkok-based daily. “Both myself and Choketawee Promrut are ready to work for the national team. I don’t have a pro-licence yet but I am in the second batch, so I will start taking the course at the end of this month,” Sirisak sad.

Meanwhile, Choketawee, who won the 2015 Southeast Asian Games with the Thailand U-23 side, also expressed an interest to continue the role with the senior team.

“Right now, I am ready to continue my work with the Thai national team and, after the Asian Cup, I am more experienced,” he said. “I believe that if we can lay a strong foundation,for young players, the future Thai national teams will be stronger,” the former Thailand international was quoted as saying.