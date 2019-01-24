LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Vietnam vs Japan

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinal between Vietnam and Japan.

And then there were Eight!

We are down to the final eight of the AFC Asian Cup, with the quarterfinal rounds beginning from today, January 24. First up we have Southeast Asia vs East Asia, in the form of Vietnam vs Japan.

Vietnam were able to squeeze through to the knockout stages at the last moment, courtesy of a better disciplinary record. Nevertheless, once they were handed a second chance, they made it count, beating Jordan in the Round-of-16.

Four-time Champions Japan, meanwhile, didn’t face any such trouble up until now. The Samurai Blue made it through to the knockout stages undefeated and then got the better of Saudi Arabia by a narrow 1-0 win.

The two teams now face each other knowing that a semifinal spot in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup is at stake. You can follow the match LIVE here: