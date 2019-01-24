AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of China PR vs IR Iran

The second quarterfinal fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday will witness two high-profile coaches go head to head as Marcello Lippi’s China PR face Carlos Queiroz’s IR Iran.

Iran have progressed to the quarterfinals as one of the more impressive sides in the competition while China have huffed and puffed their way to the final eight.

With both Lippi and Queiroz expected to leave their positions with the respective sides, the Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinal will serve as an exciting battleground for two of the greatest minds in world football.

With that on the offer, let’s take a look at the five key facts around this game.

1) China haven’t defeated Iran in last six meetings

China expect to reach final says Feng Xiaoting

With China and Iran being two of the biggest teams in Asia for a very long time, it comes as surprise that the former haven’t defeated Iran at the continental championship for a very long time now!

Their last six meetings in the Asian Cup have ended in four draws and two defeats to Team Dragon. However, China did progress to the 2004 Asian Cup final at the expense of Team Melli winning the semifinals in penalty shootout 4-3.

2) Which version of Azmoun will we see?

Sardar Azmoun points goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the right way in penalty save

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has been blowing hot and dry in the Asian Cup so far.

The Rubin Kazan youngster scored one each in Iran’s opening two matches in the United Arab Emirates, but failed to register against Iraq in their final group match as well as against Oman in the Round of 16 where he was wasteful in front of the goal.

However, the stats suggest that Azmoun has recorded 22 shots in his four games so far — which is two more than any other player at the tournament.

But Queiroz will be hoping his striker will convert a few of those effort to goal!

3) No winners in their last three meetings

The last three Asian Cup meetings between China and Iran have ended level.

Their most recent meeting was a 2-2 draw in the group stage during the 2007 Asian Cup at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he other two matches were decided on penalties with each team winning one apiece.

4) Iran have only lost once since 2004 Asian Cup!!

Yes, you read it right!

Since the start of the 2004 Asian Cup, Iran have only lost one of their 22 games in the competition if you exclude penalty shootouts.

Team Melli have won 14 of those matches while drawing seven. Their only defeat was a 1-0 defeat to Korea Republic in the 2011 quarterfinals at Qatar.

5) China’s defensive woes in the knockout stages

The second quarterfinal of the Asian Cup 2019 will be a meeting between two sides with contrasting clean sheets record.

Lippi’s China have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 knockout games in the Asian Cup — a 3-0 win against Iraq in the 2004 quarterfinals.

This will give a big boost to Iran who have so far kept four clean sheets at the Asian Cup 2019. Only the South Koreans have kept clean sheets in their first five games at an Asian Cup (in 2015) and Queiroz’s side have a good chance of matching them if they can keep things tight at the back against China.

(Facts via OPTA)

