FIFA rankings: Vietnam, Thailand set for major rise, India to fall out of top 100

Vietnam, Thailand and India have all had their FIFA world rankings change in keeping with their AFC Asian Cup 2019 performances so far.

According to Footy Rankings, Vietnam and Thailand have climbed the ladder after both progressing past the group stages of the tournament. Thailand were unfortunate to get knocked out in the round of 16 by China, but Vietnam still keep the ASEAN flag flying after qualifying for the quarterfinals following a victory over Jordan in penalties.

India, on the other hand, slip in the ranking thanks to a dismal end to the group stages of the tournament that started so promisingly with a 4-1 thumping of Thailand and a solid performance against UAE, despite losing.

However, they were beaten 1-0 by Bahrain in the final group game to deny them qualification.

As a result, India fell out of the top 100 in the rankings to 103. They were ranked 97 coming into the tournament. Thailand climbed three spots from 118 to 115.

Vietnam climbed up one spot from 100 to reach 99. And one can expect a further climb after the results of the quarterfinal rounds have also been factored into the rankings.