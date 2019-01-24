AFC Asian Cup 2019: Throwback to when Quang Hai helped Vietnam defeat Japan at the Asian Games 2018

Vietnam will play Japan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals tonight, and there are plenty of stories to look forward to as the two sides clash for a spot in the semi-finals.

For the Golden Dragons, this has been a tournament of pure joy thus far, and has come with its own bit of luck. After just about scraping through to the round of 16 thanks to results elsewhere, Park Hang-seo’s men managed to down Jordan in a tensely contested penalty shoot-out that few thought they could emerge victorious out of.

And hardly anyone is giving them a chance as they take on the mighty Samurai Blue this time around.

However, recent history is proof that Japan can’t take the ASEAN side lightly, especially with trump card Nguyen Quang Hai on the Vietnam team sheets.

The ‘Vietnamese Messi’ was responsible for scoring the only goal of the game between these two sides on 19th August 2018 at the Asian Games, propelling his nation to the top of their group.

It was a rather unlikely win, but highlighted just how far Vietnam had come as a footballing nation, with maturity and game handling at its peak.

A goal by Quang Hai in the third minute that night proved to be enough, even though it was Japan who made it to the final – only to lose to Korea Republic.

While nobody is expecting Vietnam to go all the way at the AFC Asian Cup, the AFF Suzuki Cup champions know they do possess the firepower to give Japan all sorts of problems, and will take heart from their Asian Games performance to go all the way against their much fancied opponents.