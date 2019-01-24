AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam fans heading to UAE to support team in quarter-finals

Vietnam have put the world on notice after stunningly making it through to the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament.

World football is united in their support of the underdogs, but a herculean effort is nonetheless required to beat a tough Japan team.

And Vietnam will have the support of their home fans, as it is being reported by Vietnam News that fans are flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cheer their team.

The likes of Vietravel, HanoiRedtours and Saigontourist are all organizing tours for fans to watch their nation play, and officials say even the manager’s family is invited.

“There is nothing more precious than the presence of fans at the stadium when Việt Nam play. We will bring about 300 fans to the UAE. We have also invited Việt Nam’s head coach Park Hang-seo’s wife to the UAE,” said Nguyen Quo c Ky, Vietravel’s general director.

It will be all hands on deck for Vietnam but if anyone can beat the Samurai Blue, it is surely the Golden Dragons.