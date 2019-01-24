AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: China vs Iran

The quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 promise to be a hotly-contested affair, and one of the games to watch out for tonight features China taking on Iran.

China were able to come away with a win against Thailand, but not after an almighty scare, and manager Marcello Lippi has some thinking to do ahead of this one. As for Iran, they have looked slightly more comfortable, but know they need to keep their foot on the gas.

Both sides could line up like this:

China

The form of Wu Lei and Yu Dabao will be key heading into this one, and all eyes will surely be on the forward line in hopes that they can continue their scoring run.

A similar side to the one that started against Thailand could take the pitch, with perhaps minor formation changes by the boss:

Iran

Iran will be without playmaker Amiri for this one, but Carlos Queiroz has plenty of top players to choose from, and his ability to spring a surprise or two in selection means its always hard to predict what he will go with.

Having said that, there is every chance that Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun will once again start as the outlets in attack for Team Melli.

You can also follow the LIVE Match Blog here: