AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Vietnam vs Japan

A fairy tale run at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 has seen Vietnam reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they will come across the might of the Samurai Blue.

Both sides still look like they can offer more however, and both attack and defence remain areas where improvement is possible, so the contest promises to be intriguing. Ahead of the big clash, here are the players who could start.

Vietnam

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo should feel confident of his side’s chances considering his team has taken on the big boys so far and held their own.

There seems to be no real reason to tinker with a winning combination unless there is an injury, so this particular team could line up to take on Japan.

Japan

There was a real sense of match smartness about Japan as the Samurai Blue managed to get past Saudi Arabia in the round of 16, and they will hope to do the same as they take on Vietnam this time around.

But there were moments in the Saudi game that Japan looked slightly unsettled and unwilling to kill the game off, and the fitness of Yuya Osako up front continues to be a major issue for Hajime Moriyasu’s men. Regardless, they could turn up like this:

