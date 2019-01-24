AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will face Iran with confidence – China PR head coach Marcello Lippi

China PR have not looked at the top of their game during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far, but their coach Marcello Lippi believes his team has been improving and will face IR Iran with bags of confidence.

China began their campaign with a narrow win over Kyrgyz Republic before defeating Philippines 3-0 to book a spot in the Round of 16. However, they fell to Korea Republic in their final group game. However, they needed an extra-time winner against Thailand to make the quarterfinals.

And Lippi, who guided Italy to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, believes China are improving every passing match. “We have been working hard correcting our mistakes and I am confident my players are ready for what will definitely be a very hard match but one which I think we can do well in,” he said in the news conference ahead of the game.

China expect to reach final says Feng Xiaoting

“We have been improving and will go into the match against Iran confident,” said Lippi. “Obviously Iran are one of the top teams in Asia, they played well at the 2018)FIFA World Cup and here too, are physically very strong, organised and have very good quality,” he added.

“From what we know of Iran, we know that we must be tactically perfect against them. There is no room for mistakes for they will punish you every chance they get. They are technically and tactically very sound and very good in playing long balls. We must be focused against them,” said Lippi.

However, Lippi said they will be looking to progress at the cost of Carlos Queiroz’s Iran. “Iran may be ranked higher than us and I would say they are the favourites but nothing is impossible in football,” he said.