AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand & Vietnam players slapped hefty fines by AFC, Philippines fined too

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has slapped hefty fines on Thailand and Vietnam players for incidents of misconduct during the group stage of the tournament. The Philippine Football Federation has been fined too.

The Golden Dragons centre-back Do Duy Manh has been fined USD 5,000 for ‘holding an opponent’ during Vietnam’s first match of the tournament against Iraq. The AFF Suzuki Cup champions lost the match but have since gone on a winning streak and are now in the last eight of the continental showpiece.

For Thailand, Adisorn Promrak has been cautioned for holding an opponent as well and he will have to pay a fine of USD 5,000 as well. The incident took place in Thailand’s group stage encounter against Bahrain, which they won 1-0.

Philippine Football Federation, on the other hand, we handed the fine as five of their players were booked in their 3-1 loss against Kyrgyz Republic, which knocked them out of the tournament.

While Thailand and Philippines are out of the Asian Cup, the Golden Dragons are keeping the ASEAN flag flying high as they prepare to play Japan in the first quarterfinal of the tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, 24th January at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

