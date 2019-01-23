AFC Asian Cup 2019: We can make more history for Vietnam – Midfielder Luong Xuan Truong

Vietnam midfielder Luong Xuan Truong has said that the Golden Dragons have the opportunity to create even more history when they face Japan in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday.

Xuan Truong came on as a substitute for Park Hang-seo’s side in the extra-time of their Round of 16 clash with Jordan a few days ago and converted from the spot as the Southeast Asian champions won the contest via penalty shootouts.

“We are very happy right now because we made another piece of history for Vietnamese football. [The game against Jordan] was amazing,” the 23-year-old told the-AFC.com ahead of the quarterfinals.

“I hope we can keep playing in the same way against the next opponent, and hope we can make more history for Vietnam,” he said as he prepares with his teammates to face four-time champions Japan at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

“I don’t know where this will end, we just want to go as far as we can,” he addd.

Xuan Truong was a member of the Vietnam U-23 national team that reached the final of the AFC U-23 Championship in China last year where they overcame Iraq and Qatar via shootouts. However, the midfielder doesn’t believe Vietnam are specialists when it comes to winning from the spot kicks.

“I think we can’t say anything about a penalty shootout, because we never know, before a game, what’s going to happen,” the HAGL FC youngster said. “We were luckier than Jordan, and I think that’s all it is,” he said.