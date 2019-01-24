AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam vs Japan – where the match will be won & lost

Vietnam go up against Japan in the Quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup on January 24. Both the Golden Dragons and the Samurai Blue haven’t been at their best but have still managed to get results. And so, we take a look at how the match can pan out when the two sides meet.

How will they set up?

Vietnam coach Park hang-seo has developed a winning formula over his coaching tenure and has decided to stick with it ever since. Therefore, it would come as no surprise if the Golden Dragons set up with five at the back.

Japan, meanwhile, are not so rigid defensively and have employed both 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 so far. However, they would likely go with the former tomorrow, just for the sake of balance all over the pitch.

Japan’s experience

The one factor which goes straight into Japan’s corner is experience. The Samurai Blue are no strangers to the AFC Asian Cup, having one it a record four times in their history. Furthermore, the Asian Giants are seasoned veterans of World Football and have been a force ever since the turn of the century. And all that experience will come in handy at a stage like this.

Tactically, Hajime Moriyasu will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation which would likely transform into a more solid 4-4-1-1 when they give the ball away to Vietnam, who are adept at quick counter attacks.

Two players who will be very crucial to stopping the Golden Dragons are the full-backs – Yuto Nagatomo and Hiroki Sakai. Both will be tasked with dealing with the Vietnamese wingbacks, in order to catch them out of position and exploit the space.

Vietnam’s solidity

Defensive solidity has been one of the main features of Vietnam under Park Hang-seo. The Golden Dragons made it through the AFF Suzuki Cup conceding just four goals, all of which were conceded during the two-legged semifinals and the Final.

The South Korean manager sets up his team in a flexible 5-4-1 formation, which transforms into 3-5-2 or even 3-4-3 with the flick of a switch. Nguyen Trong Hoang and Doan Van Hau are the two players tasked to run up and down the wing, providing both defensive cover and attacking options. Vietnam work well when those two are at their best. However, in case they are caught out high up on the pitch, the Golden Dragons become suddenly vulnerable to attacks especially from the wide areas.

In attack, Vietnam will again depend upon Nguyen Quang Hai to create the chances, while Nguyen Cong Phuong to finish them. However, the Golden Dragons are yet to implement their slick style of play in the AFC Asian Cup having been restricted to their own half in many of their games.

Verdict

On paper, many will declare Japan the winners before the ball is even kicked. However, the Samurai Blue will be wary not to take their opponents lightly. Vietnam are known for the shrewdness of their play, as they sit back patiently and hurt their opponents on the counter.

It might be a cagey match in the end, but it will be one filled with good football all around. I’m going for a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes and the match to be decided by five kicks of fortune!