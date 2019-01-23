Reports: Exact details of Chelsea star Eden Hazard’s personal terms with Real Madrid revealed

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has been the subject of prolonged transfer interest with Real Madrid, with many feeling that he will make the switch at the end of this season.

Hazard, 28, has been integral in his 28 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10, but is likely leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season to join Real Madrid in a deal expected to cost the spanish club upwards of £100 million

There is even talk that Real Madrid may throw in Isco, who is unhappy at the club, as a sweetener in the deal.

Now, Sport reports that the Belgian attacker has agreed terms with the Spanish club ahead of his move in the summer.

He is said to be earning £220,000 per week in wages and over £3 million in add-ons on a yearly basis. He will net himself £1 million if he wins the Golden Ball and another £1.5 million if he wins the Champions League at the club. The deal is said to be a 5 year long one.

Hazard has only 18 months left on his current contract and hasn’t yet signed a new deal with Chelsea. And of late, he has been deployed in the false nine role by Maurizio Sarri instead of in his favoured left wing role, fueling further speculation that he wants out of the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; The details offered in the contract seem to be viable and within the realms of reality. Hazard wants to leave, Chelsea wants to cash out and Real Madrid want the player. These contract terms seem to indicate all of those things.