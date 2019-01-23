AFC Asian Cup 2019: Barcelona legend correctly predicted 7 out of the 8 quarterfinalists before tournament even began!

Not for nothing was Barcelona’s legendary former midfielder Xavi lauded for his vision and ability to see things unfold before they actually did. This time though, it wasn’t on the field.

Xavi was on Qatari news channel Al Kass a few days before the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicked off in the UAE, and predicted how the tournament would pan out right till the end.

Predictably, the Barcelona legend who plays his club football in Qatar, said that Qatar would face Japan in the finals and would emerge victorious in the tournament.

However, after the round of 16 matches concluded yesterday and the next round of matches were confirmed, it is quite surprising to note that Xavi had predicted 7 out of the 8 quarterfinalists correctly – before the tournament had even begun!

Xavi Hernandez predicts that Qatar will win the Asian Cup pic.twitter.com/jEe9UvJjlK — Gol Bezan (@GolBezan) December 30, 2018

The only nation he didn’t guess would make it through was Vietnam, who usurp Syria from Xavi’s list.

Vietnam take on Japan, China take on Iran, Korea Republic will face Qatar and defending Champions Australia will face hosts UAE in the quarterfinal matchups that will begin tomorrow.