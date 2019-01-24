AFC Asian Cup 2019: The Lost Superstars of Japanese football

As the Blue Samurai entered the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals, we take a look back at how football in the Japanese archipelago has modified itself over the years.

The first huge step that Japan took towards being noticed at the World stage was back in 1996, when they were handed the opportunity to co-host the 2002 FIFA World Cup along with the Korea Republic. Then came their maiden appearance at a World Cup, in 1998 in France.

Though the Blue Samurai went on to lose all three of their encounters, football fans took notice of them and one player, in particular, caught everyone’s eyes – the then 21-year-old midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata. That was when the first superstar in Japanese football started taking its shape.

Nakata’s rise to fame

Nakata would soon earn a move to Serie A side Perugia from Bellmare Hiratsuka for a deal believed to be worth €4m. A transfer to Roma two years later, for €22m, was what shot him to stardom as he would go on to win the league title there before moving to Parma a year later where he won the Coppa Italia.

Subsequently, a crucial goal in Japan’s road to the round of 16 in the World Cup at home was the peak of his career. Nakata’s on-field performances and off-field persona made him an icon back home in Japan.

Many believed that he was only second to David Beckham in terms of brand appeal back then but as all good things come to an end, the midfielder retired from the sport at the age of 29 after having made 77 appearances for the Blue Samurai.

Nakata later revealed that he had stopped enjoying football which drove him to retire as early as he did in his career. But what he had started was continued by many to follow!

Junichi Inamoto and Shunsuke Nakamura were carving a career for themselves as well while Nakata was hogging all the limelight. In 2002, the former became the first-ever Japanese player to sign for English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The era of Inamoto and Nakamura

Nakamura, on the other end, signed for then-recently promoted Serie A side Reggina and was handed the number 10 jersey there. Though both their spells in the respective clubs didn’t take the paths they’d have dreamt of, it sure did expose them to the dos and don’ts of European football.

While Inamoto’s career took flight on Fulham, it was at Celtic where Nakamura became a part of the local folklore. He was world-renowned for his free-kicks and he scored two of them against Manchester United, one in a 3-2 defeat Old Trafford and then a 1-0 win at Celtic Park in the UEFA Champions League 2006.

The duo won the Asian Cup together for Japan in 2000, whereas, Nakamura won it again in 2004 and while the former made 82 appearances for Japan, the latter made 98. And abiding with the Japanese culture of football where superstars were a part of the fabric of it, Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda took centre stage.

Kagawa and Honda setting the bar higher

Kagawa had the most glorious career of all, winning the English Premier League with Manchester United and two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, scoring a total of 66 goals and assisting another 65 for the two European giants.

Honda, on the other hand, went on to play for Italian powerhouse AC Milan, scoring 11 goals for them and then to CSKA Moscow, where he won two league titles and played 127 matches.

Both the players won the Asian Cup with Japan in 2011 and while Honda played in three World Cups for the Blue Samurai, Kagawa featured in two. Though still active in their club careers, the duo are no longer a part of the Japan international team setup.

AFC Asian Cup and the importance of collectiveness

The 23-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup, has 12 players plying their trade in European competitions. This, when compared to the time when Nakata had joined Serie A side Perugia in 1998 as the only Japanese player to play outside the J-League, shows how the Blue Samurais are now fostered on the collective rather than the individual.

En route to the Asian Cup quarterfinals, Japan have scored seven goals, which have come from six different players – Yuya Osako being the only player with two goals. Though they haven’t captured our imagination per se, it is clear that Hajime Moriyasu’s side is prepared to play as a unit and not as a side built around superstars.

Japan face Vietnam in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter on Thursday, 24th January