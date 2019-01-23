AFC Asian Cup 2019: We can play better – Son Heung-min admits Korea Republic scraped through against Bahrain

Korea Republic were able to get the better of Bahrain at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but it wasn’t a walk in the park. Bahrain took the game to extra time, and were in with a real shout to win before succumbing to defeat.

Following the game, superstar forward Heung-min Son lamented his side’s performance in the game, while admitting they can play better football in the competition.

Tottenham’s Son unhappy with performance while Bahrain boss proud

“Of course we are unhappy as well because we got a good result, but I think we can play better”, he told reporters after the game.

“I think the manager is still thinking same as us and we are unhappy with the performance, but I think we’ll take the result and go for the quarter-final.”

Son himself drew some flak for a rather tepid display in this particular game, but he was saved the blushes after Korea Republic managed to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.