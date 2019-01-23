Iraq-born Bassam Al-Rawi scores the goal that put Qatar through in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Bassam Al-Rawi scored a fantastic freekick to help Qatar beat his country of birth and progress into the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Al-Rawi, 21, produced a beautiful freekick in the 62nd minute to put Qatar 1-0 up against Iraq in their round of 16 match. The solitary goal would eventually prove to be enough for his team to win as they booked their place in the quarterfinals against South Korea, while relegating Iraq to a tournament exit.

The right back, who plays his club football for Qatar league champions Al-Duhail, is in fact the son of Hisham Al-Rawi, a former Iraqi footballer. Bassam himself was born in Iraq, according to Nasnews.

Wael Jabir, Managing Editor of Ahdaaf, corroborated the fact on Twitter.

Bassam Al Rawi, son of former Iraq international Hisham Al Rawi, puts Qatar in front against Iraq. https://t.co/RalSevXhM1 — Wael Jabir (@waeljabir) January 22, 2019

What is also curious to note is that Bassam updated his job status on Facebook as the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament was unfolding and changed it to reflect that he started a new job at the Qatar national football team. He has only made 10 appearances so far for his adopted nation and scored only one goal – a goal that happened to have knocked his nation of birth out of the tournament.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)